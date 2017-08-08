Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – August 8

Police intercept boat with 99 Haitian migrants

The Coastal Radar Station first detected the wooden vessel, which contained 79 men and 20 women, at about 12.47am.

The Marine Branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and the Immigration Task Force were sent out to intercept the boat.

Just after 2 a.m. on July 31, the passengers were captured and detained. They will now be processed for repatriation and entered on the Immigration Stop List.

Hundreds rally at Olympic Park to welcome refugees in Montreal

Folks gathered on a hillside at around noon near a stadium service access where asylum seekers, many accompanying children, were strolling in and out. Many fled the United States for fear of being deported.

“No human can be an alien on planet Earth,” said Jean Saint-Vil speaking to the crowd on behalf of Haitians Helping Haitians. “It’s barbaric to be using an expression like alien.” READ MORE

Haiti may ban gay marriage, public support for LGBTQ rights

A gay rights group in Haiti said Monday it is fighting to head off a proposed law that would ban same-sex marriage as well as any public demonstrations in favor of LGBTQ people in the Caribbean country.

A bill passed by the Haitian Senate last week provides for up to three years in prison and a fine of about $8,000 for either party to a marriage not between a man and a woman. The bill also would prohibit any public support or advocacy for LGBTQ rights.