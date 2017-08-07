Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – August 7

Illegal border crossings could create ‘urgent need’ to revisit policy, Ahmed Hussen was warned in March

In the month of January, the RCMP intercepted 245 asylum claimants illegally crossing into Canada from the United States near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. This week, the number had grown to hundreds of migrants a day, a flow that is anticipated to increase.

The flow of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec has been largely driven by the approximately 50,000 Haitian migrants living in the United States who believe they could be deported by January.

The Trump administration has threatened to revoke a program granting them temporary immigration status created following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that killed an estimated 300,000 people.

August 7, 2017

Haitian Times

