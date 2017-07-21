Deadline to Renew Haiti TPS Fast Approaching

The deadline for Haitian nationals to renew their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is July 24.

New York City Council Member Mathieu Eugene hosted a TPS re-registration workshop for Haitian immigrants on July 20 to assist recipients before the deadline on Monday.

Following intense lobbying from immigrant rights’ advocates, elected officials and community leaders, the Trump Administration allowed a six-month extension for Haitian TPS recipients. The designation, which is meant for those whose countries are embroiled in an ongoing conflict or were impacted by a natural disaster, was set to expire on July 22 but was extended to January 22, 2018. It was originally granted to Haitian nationals in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake.

“We appreciate that this administration acknowledges the clear and compelling evidence supporting extension of TPS for the more than 55,000 Haitians living lawful, productive lives,” said Tiffany Wheatland-Disu of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). “However, a mere six-month extension falls far short of what is needed. Secretary Kelly’s recent 4 hour, limited visit to Haiti raises concerns that he is not committed to a fair and earnest assessment of the actual conditions on the ground. The NYIC will continue to stand with Haitians and allies to call upon Secretary Kelly to support Haitian recovery efforts and extend TPS for a full 18 months.”