Decameron Haiti Resort & Spa

Decameron Haiti Resort and Spa is the first all-inclusive property in Haiti. Located in Côte des Arcadins, the resort rests at the former Club Indigo / Club Med. The Colombian-owned chain resort and spa is the largest in Latin America.
