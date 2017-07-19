Tech and Innovation Highlighted in Haiti Dialogue Series

The Haitian Roundtable (HRT) hosted the New Age of Tech Innovators panel on July 12 at the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute. The event, which is a part of HRT’s Haiti Dialogue Series, featured panelists working at the forefront of the technology industry.
