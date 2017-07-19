Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 20

Personnel sought as Haiti begins to rebuild army
With just over three months to go before the United Nations (UN) mission ends its tour of duty in Haiti, the Jovenel Moise administration has officially launched a recruitment drive to rebuild an army.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence called for 500 men and women between the ages of 18 and 25 who have passed their secondary education exams to apply for posts.
