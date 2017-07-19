Arts & Culture, Gab w/ Fab, Haiti, Video

Gab w/ Fab Chats with Christian Fombrun of Decameron Haiti

Fabiola Jean chats with Christian Fombrun, commercial director of Decameron Haiti Resort & Spa, the first all-inclusive resort in Haiti.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

July 19, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching