Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 18

64 Haitian Migrants Apprehended
Sixty-four Haitian migrants were apprehended in the southern Bahamas during a joint exercise by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Department of Immigration.
The undocumented migrants included 40 men, 10 women, and 14 children. The migrants were transported to the capital by a defence force patrol craft for further processing by immigration officials.
