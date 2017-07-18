Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 18
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 18

64 Haitian Migrants Apprehended

Sixty-four Haitian migrants were apprehended in the southern Bahamas during a joint exercise by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Department of Immigration.

The undocumented migrants included 40 men, 10 women, and 14 children. The migrants were transported to the capital by a defence force patrol craft for further processing by immigration officials.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

July 18, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching