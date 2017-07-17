Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Witness in Clinton Foundation corruption trial found dead in Miami

A former Haitian government official, who was scheduled to testify next week in a case of alleged corruption and malpractice in Clinton Foundation, has been found dead in Miami.

Klaus Eberwein reportedly shot himself in the head on Tuesday, and the death was being treated a suicide by local authorities, according to the Miami Herald. Eberwein was 50.

He told acquaintances he feared for his life for his fierce criticism of the Clinton Foundation, World Net Daily (WND) reported.

Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors, according to the WND.