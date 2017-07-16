Sunrise Airways Management Welcomes New Airbus A320 To Haiti

Sunrise Airways staff and management, led by airline CEO Philippe Bayard (pictured center-left, blue shirt), recently welcomed the carrier’s new flagship aircraft, a 150-seat Airbus A320, to Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The new aircraft, the first to sport the carrier’s new livery, features two classes of service, offering 12 seats in first class and 138 in economy.

“We’ve jumped into the jet market in a big way with this new aircraft,” said Philippe Bayard, President of Sunrise Airways. “Two classes of service and a maximum flight range of more than 3,700 miles will enable us to connect more of the world with Haiti and the broader Caribbean region in style in the months to come.”

Sunrise Airways’ newest Airbus A320 currently operates from the carrier’s hub in Port-au-Prince to three destinations in Cuba – Havana, Camaguey, and Santiago de Cuba – with additional expansion throughout the Caribbean, as well as North and South America, planned for 2017 pending government approval.