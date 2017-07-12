Coast Guard Interdicts 102 Haitian Migrants Near Bahamas
The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 102 Haitian migrants Wednesday in what officials described as the largest U.S. migrant interdiction in more than a year. The migrants were spotted 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. They were returned to Cap-Haitien, Haiti by Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk.
“The Caribbean and Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving for migrants on illegal and ill-advised voyages in overloaded vessels,” observed Capt. Jason Ryan, who serves as chief of response for the Seventh Coast Guard District.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 13 - July 12, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 12 - July 11, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 11 - July 10, 2017
Leave a Reply