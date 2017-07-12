Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 13

Coast Guard Interdicts 102 Haitian Migrants Near Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 102 Haitian migrants Wednesday in what officials described as the largest U.S. migrant interdiction in more than a year. The migrants were spotted 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. They were returned to Cap-Haitien, Haiti by Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk.

“The Caribbean and Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving for migrants on illegal and ill-advised voyages in overloaded vessels,” observed Capt. Jason Ryan, who serves as chief of response for the Seventh Coast Guard District.