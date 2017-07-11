Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 12

Ex Haiti PM Advocates Digital Economy

Former Prime Minister of Haiti, Laurent Salvador Lamothe, recently visited Ghana to promote digital economy for emerging markets and financial solutions for governments to overcome debts and achieve sustainable growth.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr Lamothe described Africa as a land of abundant human and natural resources and the preferred destination for trade and investments.

“It is important to promote the business links between us in the diaspora and our good brothers in Africa by connecting the two of us together through trade, sports and cultural exchanges,” he said.