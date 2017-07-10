Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 11

Haitian factory workers demand higher wages
Hundreds of Haiti’s factory workers protested in Port-au-Prince on Monday against a small increase in the minimum wage set by the government.
The workers, paid 300 gourdes (4.75 dollars) a day, are demanding 800 gourdes (12.75 dollars) for an eight-hour day of labor making products in factories outsourced to foreign companies.
In a report published last week, the commission on salaries appointed by the government to tackle the wage crisis said the minimum daily salary could be increased by 35 gourdes, or 55 cents.
