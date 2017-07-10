Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 10

Haiti reporting decline in cholera cases

Haiti says the decline in cholera cases despite heavy rains in May is due to the effective coordination of the authorities in identifying and treating cases as quickly as possible.

The figures show that in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country, up to the fifth epidemiological week (EW) a total of 1,897 cholera cases, including 28 related deaths were reported.

The authorities said during this period, the number of reported cases is lower than reported in 2015 and 2016. In relation to the in-hospital case fatality rate (CFR), it has remained around one per cent since 2011.