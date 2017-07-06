Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 7

Haiti is planning to reassemble its disbanded military

Haiti plans to start recruiting for a small, newly reformed army, the defense minister said on Tuesday, while critics questioned the need for such a force in a poor country with a history of military coups.

The government expects to recruit fewer than 500 soldiers, whose duties will include rebuilding after natural disasters and monitoring borders for smuggled contraband, Defense Minister Herve Denis told Reuters in an interview.

July 6, 2017

