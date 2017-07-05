Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – July 6

160 policemen leave for UN mission in Haiti

A total of 160 members of Bangladesh Police left Dhaka early Wednesday to join United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti.

A press release of Police Headquarters signed by Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) Saheli Ferdous confirmed the matter on Wednesday noon.

According to the press release, Superintendent of police (SP) Mirza Abdullahel Baki will lead the team.

Bangladesh Police have been working as peace keepers under the UN in Congo, South Sudan, Darfur, Ivory Cost, Mali and Haiti.

Haitian Cholera Epidemic Could End By 2018, Health Ministry, U.N. Officials Say

Haiti could stem cholera epidemic by end 2018: health officials.

“Haiti could stem its seven-year-long cholera epidemic by the end of 2018 as the number of reported cases has dropped sharply, government and United Nations officials said. The health ministry said Haiti has had about 7,400 suspected new cholera cases since the start of the year, compared with almost 20,200 at the same point last year…”