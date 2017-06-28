Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 29

Brazil donates vaccines against human rabies to Haiti, with the support of Panaftosa/PAHO

The government of Brazil has donated 15,000 doses of human rabies vaccine to Haiti, with the support of the Pan American Foot-and-Mouth Disease Center of the Pan American Health Organization (Panaftosa/PAHO). The rabies vaccines are intended to protect humans after they have been exposed to rabies.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Ricardo Barros, delivered this donation in person to his counterpart, Marie Greta Roy Clément, the Minister of Public Health and Population of Haiti, at a ceremony also attended by the PAHO/WHO Representative in Haiti, Luis Codina, and the Director of Panaftosa, Ottorino Cosivi, held last week in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.