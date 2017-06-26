Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 27
UN Security Council outlines opportunities for Haiti’s reform

A delegation from the United Nationals Security Council says it has accomplished the objectives of its mission during a three-day visit to Haiti.

The mission included a first-hand look into how best the global body could contribute to the country’s lasting stability and development.

“I am glad to report that the objectives of the visit were met,” Sacha Sergio Llorentty Soliz, Bolivia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who led the Council delegation, told a press conference here on Saturday.

“With this visit, we have reaffirmed the Security Council’s commitment towards the government and the people of Haiti and towards its institutional strengthening in order to contribute to its stability and development,” he added.

 

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.
June 26, 2017

