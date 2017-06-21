Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 22

Study finds more than 300,000 children not in school in Haiti

A study by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has found that more than 300,000 children are not attending school in Haiti.

The 2011-15 study is the focus of a two-day workshop that ends Wednesday with National Education Minister, Pierre Josué Agénor Cadet, indicating that the study is essential for a better understanding of the problems affecting the education system in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

June 21, 2017

