Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 20
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 20

Haiti wants to increase trade with Cuba

Haiti says it wants to strengthen its trade links with Cuba and has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the 35th International Fair of Havana (FIHAV 2017) to be held in Havana later this year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Pierre Marie Du Meny said the October 30 to November 3 fair will provide Haitian companies with an opportunity of exposing their services as had been the case last year when several Haitian companies including Cannex, Caribbean Food, Carribex, Huileries Haitienne, Pasta Haiti, Sun Food, Tropic, Farmatrix participated in the event.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

June 19, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching