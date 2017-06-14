Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 13

Venezuela foreign minister holds talks with President Moise

Venezuela says it will continue providing assistance to Haiti in the socio-economic development of the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

“I am completely satisfied with the cooperation with Haiti. We are going to improve it and we will keep the path of cooperation. We have always been together and we will stay together and continue to walk along the same path of dignity and independence,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Delcy Rodrígue, following talks with President Jovenel Moïse on Monday.

Haiti human rights group complains of ‘systematic violation’ of children’s rights

A human rights group says there is a “systematic violation” of the right of children to obtain an education in Haiti.

In a seven-page report released to coincide with National Child Day, the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH) said the systematic violation was caused by many problems including the non-qualification of teachers, overcrowding in classrooms and the unavailability of didactic works.

In addition, the human rights group noted that there has also been a decline in academic training and there was also the inaccessibility to education, for several children of school age.