Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 13
Haitian textile workers strike enters third week

Haitian textile workers entered their third week on strike Friday, vowing to continue fighting for better working conditions.

Marxist Humanist Initiative reported that PLASIT-BO, a federation of textile trade unions affiliated with Batay Ouvriye (Workers Fight), an independent workers movement, has assisted the strike, which has spread to the country’s four main cities: Port Au Prince, Carrefour, Ounaminthe and Caracol.Their core demands include a minimum wage increase from roughly US$5.50 to US$12.60 per day, protections against quota increases and access to social services for all workers.

They also noted that production quotas are set high, that factory owners and management mistreat workers, and that workers’ salaries often amount to less than the current minimum wage.

June 13, 2017

