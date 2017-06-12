Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 12

World Bank supports Haiti’s post-Matthew reconstruction

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved on June 8 US$20 million grant to rehabilitate roads and bridges in southern Haiti, and strengthen the capacity of the country’s civil protection to respond to disasters. This is the first grant of a US$100 million package of support mobilized by the International Development Association’s (IDA) Crisis Response Window for reconstruction after the devastating impact of Hurricane Matthew. This financing complements the US$49.5 million mobilized for emergency use from Haiti’s existing IDA resources in October 2016.

Haiti issues warning regarding use of local currency

The Haitian government Friday said it would “the take most stringent legal provisions” as it warned the population to use the local currency in conducting trading activities in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Pierre Marie Du Mény, said the authorities have noted the failure to comply with the Notice on posting and the regular currency for trade.

The minister said that the government wanted to remind the public in general and traders in particular that, “the prices of all commodities must be denominated in gourde (One Gourde=US$0.01 cents) throughout the whole territory in accordance with Article 6 of the 1987 Constitution.