Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 9

Haiti Tech Summit draws over 500 participants, high profile Silicon Valley reps

Over 100 speakers, including representatives from tech powerhouses such as Airbnb, Facebook, Google and Uber joined more than 450 attendees in the first Haiti Tech Summit hosted for two days on the country’s western region this week.

The summit was the brainchild of Haiti-American tech entrepreneur Christine Souffrant Ntim who developed a mobile app to help tourists find street vendors. Keynote speaker on the opening night was Ben Horowitz of Andreesen Horowitz while Haiti’s President, Jovonel Moise and former Prime Minister Michele Pierre-Louis also addressed guests. Panels at the summit covered entrepreneurship, branding and developing smart cities.