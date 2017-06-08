Haitian Times Morning News Roundup, Uncategorized

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 8

 

Increased insecurity in PAP

On Tuesday, the resurgence of insecurity in the capital was at the center of an important meeting of the Superior Council of the National Police (CSPN). Jack Guy Lafontant, President of the CSPN, and Michel Ange Gédéon, the Director General of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), say that the release of some notorious bandits by the justice would be the source of many cases of insecurity. The Prime Minister calls on the population to be vigilant and to work with the police in order to put the bandits out of harm’s way.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

June 8, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching