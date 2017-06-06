Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 7

Brazil promises to support Haiti after the departure of the Minustah
On Saturday, 3 June, the last day of his mission in Haiti, Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, promised Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant that his country would continue to cooperate with Haiti and accompany the Haitian people beyond the end of the Minustah, which the UN Security Council voted earlier this year to end in October.
