Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 6

Haitian American Legislator Wants More TPS Time For Undocumented Haitians

Haitian-American Congressman, Ludmya Bourdeau Love is urging the United States government to extend by a further year, the Temporary Protected States (TPS) for undocumented Haitians living here.

Last month, US Secretary of Homeland Security, John F. Kelly, announced a six month extension of the TPS effective July 23, this year.

“After careful review of the current conditions in Haiti and conversations with Haitian government, I have decided to extend the designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status for a limited period of six months” he said.

But in a statement, Love said that Washington should add another year to the deportation delay of Haitian TPS beneficiaries, because the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country is still struggling to recover.

“While I am pleased that the administration granted an extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, I am not convinced six months is sufficient.”

 

June 5, 2017

