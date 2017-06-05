Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 6

Haitian American Legislator Wants More TPS Time For Undocumented Haitians
Last month, US Secretary of Homeland Security, John F. Kelly, announced a six month extension of the TPS effective July 23, this year.
“After careful review of the current conditions in Haiti and conversations with Haitian government, I have decided to extend the designation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status for a limited period of six months” he said.
But in a statement, Love said that Washington should add another year to the deportation delay of Haitian TPS beneficiaries, because the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country is still struggling to recover.
“While I am pleased that the administration granted an extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, I am not convinced six months is sufficient.”
