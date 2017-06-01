Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 2

Haitian women press for recognition from U.N. peacekeeper fathers

Paternity cases in recent years have confirmed seven children in Haiti as having had U.N. peacekeepers as their fathers, according to figures released on the peacekeeping body’s conduct and discipline website. More than two dozen Haitian women are still pursuing paternity claims, second only to Democratic Republic of Congo in the number of claims against a U.N. mission worldwide since 2010, according to U.N. data.

The cases also highlight a lack of accountability, critics say, since many of the women’s paternity claims are never confirmed either way. Even when paternity is proven, the process rarely delivers any financial support for mothers.