Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – June 1

U.S. says open to talks on protected status for Haitians

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday said he was open to discussing letting more than 50,000 victims of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake stay in the United States past next January.

Kelly met with Haitian President Jovenel Moise during a brief visit to the island and he defended the U.S. decision earlier this month to extend a deadline for temporary protection from deportation for Haitians for six months that was set to expire in July.

“It is not meant to be an open-ended law but a temporary law,” Kelly told journalists.