Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 30

Haiti police will keep the peace when U.N. force leaves: president

Haiti’s expanded national police force of 15,000 will be able to maintain security after the United Nations withdraws more than 2,300 peacekeeping troops following 13 years in the Caribbean nation, its president said.

Last month, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to end its peacekeeping mission in Haiti, and replace it with a smaller police presence, which will be drawn down after two years as the country boosts its own force.

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.
May 30, 2017

