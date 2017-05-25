Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 26
Local Chef Win Embassy Chef Challenge Awards

Chef Cynthia Verna of Haiti was selected as the People’s Choice Champion  during the 9th annual Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge. Her plate of shrimp, plantain chips and fine herbs aioli won a majority of votes cast via social media and paper ballots.

May 25, 2017

