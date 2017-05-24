Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 25

Ex-Haiti President’s Autopsy Shows Leader Died of Heart Disease

The eagerly anticipated results of an autopsy of former Haitian President Rene Preval showed the leader died in March after a heart irregularity cut off his ability to breathe, officials said on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old Preval, who was the first president in Haitian history to win a democratic election, serve a full term and peacefully hand power to a successor, died unexpectedly on March 3 after falling unconscious at his home.

US Bishops Welcome Trump Administration’s Reprieve for Haitian Migrants

The Trump administration’s decision to allow 50,000 Haitian earthquake victims to remain in the United States prompted gratitude from the U.S. bishops’ conference, which stressed the need for continued work to aid Haitians here and in their home country.

“While this extension is helpful, it still leaves many Haitian families in the United States in an insecure and vulnerable position, particularly with respect to ensuring legal work authorization,” Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ migration committee, said May 23.