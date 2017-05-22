Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 23

Haiti TPS To Be Extended By Six Months, Trump Officials Say

The Trump administration plans to announce a six-month extension of temporary protected status (TPS) for 50,000 Haitians who were spared from deportation after a devastating 2010 earthquake, according to federal officials with direct knowledge of the information.

Details were still being finalized Monday, and the officials spoke on condition of anonymity because no formal announcement had been made.

May 22, 2017

