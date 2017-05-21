Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 22

Five dead, 19 missing after Haiti rains, flooding: officials

Five people were killed and 19 went missing after torrential rains and flooding hit Haiti, its Department of Civil Protection said on Thursday.

Streams, rivers and ravines overflowed causing the casualties and some damage to infrastructure, the government authority said in a statement.

Nineteen fishermen were missing from two towns in the coastal Grande-Anse region of southern Haiti, it said, adding that in the same region 322 people were staying in shelters and 20 people sought shelter in the Nord-Ouest department.

