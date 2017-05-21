Haitian Community Awaits Trump Administration TPS Decision, Calls to Renew Persist

By Wyatt Massey
In anticipation of the upcoming decision from the Trump Administration regarding Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, a coalition of elected officials, community groups, labor, and advocates came together on May 16 during a rally at Foley Square to demand the Trump Administration stop the threat of mass deportation by extending TPS for Haitians.
Haitian Times
