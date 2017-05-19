Haiti Embassy Hosts Bien Abyé “Les Jardins De La Mode” Pop-up Shop

As the closing event to “Haiti Week,” a week full of events honoring Haitian Flag Day, the Embassy of Haiti is hosting the Bien Abyé Les Jardins de la Mode pop-up shop on May 21. Bien Abyé, which means well dressed in Haitian Creole, is a fashion brand that is a combination of a French style that is sophisticated and chic with a strong Creole influence. The brand stems from designer Dayanne Danier’s Haitian roots and expresses the importance of looking stunning while embracing all aspects of one’s lifestyle.

Les Jardins de la Mode pop-up will feature fashion accessories, home goods, and gourmet products by Haitian-American entrepreneurs who are influential in their craft and share the common bond of having their merchandise sourced and/or inspired by Haiti.

“At the last Les Jardins de la Mode pop-up, a question came from a guest wondering if I would ever have a Bien Abyé retail store. It inspired me to want to do the pop-up again and include more brands from other Haitian-American entrepreneurs,” said Danier.

The event will include the following products: Zesa Raw by Michelle Jean, Artisans du Monde by Nathalie Tancrede, Deux Noirs by Eddy Albertini, Vetiver Les Cayes by Reginald Canal and Bien Abyé by Dayanne Danier.

“The Embassy is pleased to partner with this talented group of Haitian-American entrepreneurs who will showcase their crafts to consumers in the DC area,” stated by Haitian Ambassador Paul Altidor. “We invite the DC community to come to the Embassy to discover the entrepreneurs and the products that are contributing to the growth of the Haitian Economy.”

The event will open with a panel discussion moderated by Karen Andre, former White House Liaison, who will explore the creative journey of each entrepreneur. Following the panel discussion will be the revealing of the pop-up shop displaying merchandise that guests will have the opportunity to purchase.

The Bien Abyé “Les Jardins De La Mode” pop-up shop will be held at Embassy of Haiti, 2311 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC.

Doors open at noon. For more information email contact@dayannedanier.com.