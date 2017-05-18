Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 19

Labor Leaders, Community Groups and Elected Officials Demand Trump Extend TPS for Haitians

Tuesday, labor leaders, elected officials and community groups gathered at Foley Square in lower Manhattan to call on the Trump administration to extend TPS status for the Haitians who escaped to the U.S. in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Ex-Haitian Mayor Accused of Rights Abuses to Appear in US Court

The former mayor of a rural town in Haiti is due to make his first appearance in a U.S. court in Boston on Thursday over a lawsuit accusing him of murdering, torturing and burning the homes of his political opponents between 2007 and 2009.

552 SEIU Physicians to Trump Administration: Extend Haitians’ Stay in US

Joining politicians and religious leaders, more than 500 physicians from the Service Employees International Union penned a letter to the Department of Homeland Security calling for an 18-month extension of a program that allows 58,000 Haitians displaced by the 2010 earthquake to live and work in the U.S.

They wrote that the country has among the world’s worst health indicators, and deporting Haitians back would “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing” of those currently living in the U.S.