Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 18

Decision time nears on status for Haitians in the US

The federal government has until next Monday to decide the fate of nearly 60,000 Haitians who have been allowed to stay and work in the United States after the 2010 earthquake that devastated their country.

Brockton mayor hits DC for Haitian immigration, infrastructure funding

With 1,500 people living in Brockton who will be affected, Mayor Bill Carpenter said he was using part of his trip to Washington to learn more about the Trump’s administration’s upcoming decision, on whether to extend temporary protected status of immigrants affected by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Carpenter said he traveled to the nation’s capital on Tuesday for the Infrastructure Week event held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington.