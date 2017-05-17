Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 17

TPS : Chancellor Rodrigue met John Kelly
On Monday, Antonio Rodrigue, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, accompanied by the Haitian Ambassador to Washington DC, Paul Altidor met with Secretary John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security to discuss the extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians.
