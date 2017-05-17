4th Haiti Film Fest Returns with Compelling Views of Haiti

By M. Skye Holly
Good things come to those who wait. In 2011, Haiti Cultural Exchange launched the Haiti Film Fest and set the bar for film festivals with diasporic consciousness. This May, Haiti Film Fest was back, better, and eager to expose its guests to high quality and highly anticipated film screenings.
