4th Haiti Film Fest Returns with Compelling Views of Haiti
Arts & Culture

4th Haiti Film Fest Returns with Compelling Views of Haiti

By M. Skye Holly

Good things come to those who wait.  In 2011, Haiti Cultural Exchange launched the Haiti Film Fest and set the bar for film festivals with diasporic consciousness. This May, Haiti Film Fest was back, better, and eager to expose its guests to high quality and highly anticipated film screenings.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ MORE

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

May 17, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching