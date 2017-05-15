Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 16

Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears

Almost 2,000 people crowded into the Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie d’Orlando church last weekend to demand that President Donald Trump expand immigration protections for Haitians who fear they may be deported.

At Saturday’s rally in Orlando, organizers played a clip of Trump visiting Miami’s Little Haiti community last year on a campaign stop. During that visit, Trump told Haitians that he wanted to be their “greatest champion.”

Body of Haitian Migrant Found In Eleuthera (Bahamas)

The body of a Haitian man was discovered in Eleuthera early Saturday morning. The man was believed to be a part of a group of some 50 Haitian migrants that were seeking to land in South Eleuthera, Bahamas.