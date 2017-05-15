Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 15

Pressure Mounts To Extend Haiti TPS Designation

Fifty thousand Haitian nationals are facing the possibility of deportation as early as January 2018, if the Trump administration decides to forego an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. READ MORE

DHS Wants Criminal Histories of Haitians Seeking to Stay in US

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly asked his staff for the criminal history of thousands of Haitians living in the United States on protected immigration status as he mulls the decision of whether to extend the program set to expire in July, NBC News reported.

Haiti Announces Fuel Price Increases to Help Public Finances

Haiti’s government announced on Sunday fuel price increases of up to 20 percent in an effort to shore up the country’s disastrous public finances.