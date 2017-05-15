Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 15
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 15

Pressure Mounts To Extend Haiti TPS Designation

Fifty thousand Haitian nationals are facing the possibility of deportation as early as January 2018, if the Trump administration decides to forego an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. READ MORE

DHS Wants Criminal Histories of Haitians Seeking to Stay in US

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly asked his staff for the criminal history of thousands of Haitians living in the United States on protected immigration status as he mulls the decision of whether to extend the program set to expire in July, NBC News reported.

Haiti Announces Fuel Price Increases to Help Public Finances

Haiti’s government announced on Sunday fuel price increases of up to 20 percent in an effort to shore up the country’s disastrous public finances.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

May 15, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching