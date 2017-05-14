Fifty thousand Haitian nationals are facing the possibility of deportation as early as January 2018, if the Trump administration decides to forego an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.
Over the past several weeks, elected officials and community leaders from the Haitian community have banded together to call on the Trump administration to extend Haiti’s TPS designation.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 16 - May 15, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 15 - May 15, 2017
- Pressure Mounts To Extend Haiti TPS Designation - May 14, 2017