Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 5

Haiti Airport Reopens After Being Flooded Out

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport returned to normal operations on Wednesday after water flooded the arrival and departure areas causing flight to be diverted to the neighbouring Dominican Republic.

Director General of National Airport Authority (AAN), Irving Méhu, apologised for “this disturbing situation, caused by the downpour of this Tuesday, May 2, causing the flood at the arrival and departure zones”.

He said that steps had been taken “to solve this problem” and that “all the services of the airport (are now) functioning as usual.”

Fifth Annual Taste of Haiti celebrates Haitian cuisine

As part of Miami-Dade County’s celebration of Haitian Heritage Cultural Month, the fifth Annual Taste of Haiti will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Miami Dade College North Campus.

Admission is free and open to the general public.

Tyson Foods Provides Grant for Egg Farm in Haiti

Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale on Wednesday announced that it is providing $341,490 to OneEgg, a nonprofit that delivers eggs to children in developing countries.

The money will be used to build an egg-producing farm in Haiti that will provide animal protein to undernourished children while also establishing an economically sustainable business model, as eggs produced by the farm will be sold at local markets.