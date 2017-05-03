Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 4

Haiti’s main international airport flooded by downpour

The terminal at the Haitian capital’s international airport has been flooded after a sustained downpour transformed some low-lying Port-au-Prince streets into brown rivers.

Much of Haiti is saturated from downpours in recent days.

Dominican Republic adds border troops ahead of UN Haiti exit

The Dominican Republic is sending 1,000 more soldiers to its border with Haiti to prepare for any fallout from the withdrawal of UN peacekeeping troops from its neighbor.

Armed Forces Minister Ruben Paulino says the new troops will join 1,500 soldiers regularly stationed along the border. He made the announcement Tuesday.