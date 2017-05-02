Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 3

Fort Lauderdale Haitian Community Calls On Trump To Keep His Promises

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Bubier Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Monday to march on May Day – a holiday when laborers and immigrants are recognized.

The call for solidarity with immigrants found echo in the Haitian community. Farah Larrieux, a resident from Miramar who works with the Haitian Women of Miami (FANM) group, said the Haitian community, right now, is at a crossroad.

She called on the Trump administration to renew the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of over 50,000 Haitian nationals in the U.S., which is set to expire in July.