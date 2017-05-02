Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Morning News Roundup – May 2

Haitian Heritage Month Festivities Underway in South Florida

May 1st kicked off Haitian Heritage Month and the celebrations are underway here in South Florida.

The City of North Miami launched its festivities Monday with an opening reception held at the MOCA Plaza. This year’s theme for the City’s celebration is “Nou Se Ayiti” (We are Haiti).

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

May 2, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching