Haitian Morning News Roundup – May 2

Haitian Heritage Month Festivities Underway in South Florida
May 1st kicked off Haitian Heritage Month and the celebrations are underway here in South Florida.
The City of North Miami launched its festivities Monday with an opening reception held at the MOCA Plaza. This year’s theme for the City’s celebration is “Nou Se Ayiti” (We are Haiti).
