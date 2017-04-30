Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – May 1

Florida resident stranded in Haiti in immigration quagmire

A 24-year-old native of Haiti – who has lived in the U.S. since he was a baby – says he is in immigration limbo after returning to the island.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Henry Dorvil needed to briefly return to Haiti to straighten out his immigration status after unwittingly failing to renew his temporary protected status, which allowed him to stay in the U.S. But Dorvil has been stranded Haiti since December.

This month, Dorvil’s friends started a “Help Henry” campaign to urge U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to speed up his immigration process.