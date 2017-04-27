Raquel Pélissier Miss Universe Runner-Up, Miss Haiti, To Be Special Guest And Honoree For Noah NY’s 8th Annual Fundraising Gala

NOAH NY will host its Rising Up gala on May 4, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, in New York City from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM. With this great event, NOAH NY aims to raise the necessary funds to complete the construction of its new Surgical/Radiology facility with the only CT scan equipment in Northeast Haiti, and support their upcoming medical mission.

NOAH NY’s gala will honor distinguished dignitaries, and philanthropists such as, Brent Shafer, Chief Executive Officer of Philips North America, Christal M. Jackson, Founder of Head and Heart Philanthropy, and Miss Universe runner-up, Miss Haiti, Raquel Pélissier. This amazing event is attended every year by more than 200 industry leaders who are committed to helping Haiti, in the fields of medicine, insurance, education and many others.

The evening will begin with a VIP open bar cocktail reception in the Museum of Jewish Heritage where guest will have a chance to mingle, bid in the silent auction, and view a wide range of exhibitions exploring modern Jewish history, life, and culture on display in the museum. The cocktail reception will be followed by dinner, award ceremony, and an entertainment line-up. The annual gala brings NY/NJ elites, celebrities, Wall Street bankers, and lifestyle media from different parts of the world.

The evening will feature performance by the internationally renowned Jazz vocalist, Michael Sean Harris.

The need is imminent, as Henry R. Paul, MD, NOAH NY President explains, “On gala night, more than ever, I am asking our partners, supporters, volunteers, friends, and friends of friends, to step up, and help us raise $300,000 and I know they won’t disappoint. This aim is an ambitious but doable, and with everyone’s help, we will continue to save lives one person at a time.”