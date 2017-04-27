Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 28

Hundreds of Haitian Disney Workers Could be Deported Under Trump Administration

More than 500 Haitian refugees who work at Walt Disney World could be sent back to their country if the Trump administration ends temporary protections for about 50,000 Haitians living in the U.S.

Local unions and workers rallied outside the Disney gates on Wednesday, asking for President Donald Trump to renew protections for the Haitian cast members who serve as the backbone of the Central Florida’s tourism industry.

National and International Human Rights Organizations Call on Haiti’s Government to Renew the Mandate of the UN’s Independent Expert on Human Rights

The Bureau des Avocats Internationaux, Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti and other international human rights organizations sent a letter to the Haitian government demanding that it renew the mandate of Gustavo Gallon, the United Nations’ Independent Expert on Human Rights in Haiti. The organizations stated in the letter that they regretted that the Haitian government rejected a proposal to extend Gallon’s mandate for a one-year period. They said that they hope that Haiti’s officials will consider the recommendations made by Gallon to advance human rights in the country.